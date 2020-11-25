COVID-19: Maharashtra to impose lockdown again? Here's what Health Minister Rajesh Tope said

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday (November 25) said that there will be no fresh lockdown in the state but added that the government is thinking to impose some restrictions in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases.

It is to be noted that coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have increased in the last one week leading to talks that the state government may impose lockdown in some districts to stem the infection spread.

Speaking to reporters, "There has been no decision yet on introduction of another round of lockdown in the state. "In fact, there will be no lockdown but some strict restrictions will be introduced for a period to keep a check on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. We will hold a meeting with the chief minister and implement the decision accordingly."

"There are reports of people crowding public and market places without face masks. We appeal to people to regularly use mask and strictly following other measures of sanitisation, said the health minister. The unlocking process was started after peoples demand to ease curbs, but now it seems citizens are not following preventive measures," Tope added.

Referring to reports of 'vaccine tourism', Tope said that he has no knowledge of this matter and added that if anyone is doing this then this is wrong and it should be stopped. Tope noted that there is still no authorised vaccine against coronavirus yet.

The Maharashtra Health Minister that it is still not known when India will receive coronavirus vaccine but the state government is fully ready to distribute the vaccine once it arrives in India.

Live TV

"There are two Indian and three foreign companies which are involved in development of vaccines but it is not sure when they will be available for masses," Tope said.