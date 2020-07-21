COVID-19 management: AIIMS, NITI Aayog to start best practices sessions for doctors across India

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi in collaboration with Union Health Ministry and NITI Aayog is ready to start a national programme called "National Clinical Grandrounds on COVID-19" from Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The Clinical Grandrounds on COVID-19 will include the presentation of clinical cases by physicians directly involved in their management. Challenges faced in the management will be discussed by a panel of eminent experts from across the country and outside India.

Each case discussion will be followed by a short presentation on clinically relevant topics in managing COVID-19.

Each CGR will also include a question and answer session where physicians, who log-in to view the session, can ask patient management related questions to the panel of experts.

The first CGR 19 will focus on managing patients with SARI who are clinically suspected to have COVID-19 but test negative on the initial RT-PCR.

Discussions will be led by Prof Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS New Delhi. "This is learning exercise for all. Doctors from any part of the country can join us. Tomorrow, as it would be our first session- we will discuss the classical issues related to COVID-19 management, type of testing, tracking, usage of drugs, and treatment," Dr Randeep Guleria told ANI.

"As coronavirus is a multi-system disease which affects other organs also, we will discuss its treatment protocol in detail. We will take the feedback from doctors on issues they want to learn. Gradually, doctors from other states can also share their best practices in the treatment of a COVID-19 patient," Dr Guleria added.

Live CGR can be accessed on Wednesday (July 22( at 3 PM at https://covid.aiims.edu/cgr/ and on the AIIMS Telemedicine YouTube channel.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 28,084 and the total number of cases climbed to 11,55,191 in India after it registered 587 deaths and spike of 37,148 cases till Tuesday 8 AM, according to the Union Health Ministry data.