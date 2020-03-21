Massive clashes inside Kolkata's Dum Dum Jail after inmates upset over court closure due to Coronavirus outbreak

Massive clashes erupted on Saturday inside the Dum Dum Jail in Kolkata, West Bengal, after inmates became upset over court closure due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Since the court won't be working, the judge will not be able to hear the bail pleas which have angered the jail inmates.

In addition to this, all inmates have been asking for masks and sanitisers.

The inmates have allegedly vandalised the jail premises, attacked the jail officers, and tried torching the jail properties. A massive stone-pelting also took place.

Barrackpore CP Manoj Verma and other senior officials went inside the jail to bring the situation under control. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Massive tear gas was also fired by the police. When last reports came in, the fire was still raging inside the jail premises.