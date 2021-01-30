COVID-19: More than 37 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated across India, announces Ministry of Health

New Delhi: India has so far vaccinated more than 37 lakh healthcare workers, announced the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHWF) on Saturday (January 30).

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 stands at 37,06,157, while 68,830 COVID-19 vaccination sessions have been held so far, said MoHWF.

The first phase of the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16.

The Health Ministry said in its statement that India is the fastest country to reach the one million, two million as well as the three million COVID-19 vaccination targets.

On the other hand, 71 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFIs) were reported till 7 pm on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the status of coronavirus vaccination with Health Secretaries and National Health Mission Mission Directors (NHM MDs) of states and UTs, through video conferencing.

He directed all states and UTs to improve the percentage coverage of COVID-19 vaccinated beneficiaries and assured the states and UTs’ health representatives that COVID-19 vaccine is available in sufficient quantity and technical glitches on CoWIN have also been resolved.

The Union Health Secretary also directed all states and UTs to issue provisional digital vaccination certificates after the first dose and final certificate after completing the second dose to the beneficiaries.

The vaccination of the frontline workers will commence from the first week of February, for which, the states and UTs’ health authorities have been advised to undertake necessary planning for ensuring smooth implementation of the second phase of the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Live TV