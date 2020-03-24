COVID-19: No new Coronavirus positive case in Delhi in last 40 hours; will give Rs 5,000 to construction workers, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Tuesday confirmed that no new positive case of the pandemic Coronavirus COVID-19 has surfaced in Delhi in the last 40 hours. Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal added that the earlier number of virus-infected patients has also gone down from 30 to 23.

He announced that his government will give Rs 5,000 to construction workers as their livelihood has been affected due to coronavirus outbreak. The CM said that he has constituted a five-member doctors' panel to suggest a plan to deal with the situation if Delhi enters stage 3 of the coronavirus pandemic. The panel has been asked to submit its report within 24 hours, he said.

Kejriwal said it was good that some patients have recovered but cautioned about a long battle ahead against the deadly virus. He appealed to the people to help each other in these difficult times.

He said people should not discriminate against and harass those professionals such as doctors, nurses, pilots and air hostesses who are extending help in this fight against the virus.

"We need to be careful now and work with caution. I can understand that you must be having problems. It is necessary to save the lives of people at this time. You have to take responsibility. No person should die due to hunger. Feeding is virtuous. If someone doesn't have food at home, then you can come to the night shelters," said the CM.

He also said, "I am happy to see how people are helping each other - offering food, postponing rent recovery, helping the sick. I am sure we will successfully tide over this crisis soon."