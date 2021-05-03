COVID-19: Not more than 2 to be allowed in cars now as Punjab imposes fresh restrictions, check new guidelines here

New Delhi: On a day when Punjab witnessed its record single-day spike of 157 COVID-19 fatalities and 7,327 new cases, the state government on Sunday (May 2, 2021) imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

These new restrictions, in addition to the earlier ones, will remain in effect till May 15.

The Amarinder Singh-led government announced that not more than two persons can now travel in a car and that the government offices will function with 50 per cent staff strength.

Punjab also mandated a negative COVID-19 test report for those entering the state. Anybody arriving in Punjab by air, rail or road must have a negative coronavirus report which is not more than 72-hour old. The person can also produce a vaccination certificate, at least of one dose, over two weeks old.

All four-wheeler passenger vehicles, including cars and taxis, will not be allowed to seat more than two passengers. However, vehicles carrying patients to hospitals will be exempted.

A pillion riding on scooters and motorcycles will not be allowed except for those belonging to the same family and living in the same house.

All government offices, as well as banks, will work at 50 per cent strength other than those where officials are involved in the COVID-19 management.

No gathering of more than 10 people, including for weddings, cremations and funerals, will be allowed. Villages will also hold vigil to ensure orders related to night and weekend curfews are complied with.

All shops selling non-essential items will remain shut. Those dealing in medicines and essential items like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy and poultry products like eggs, meat, mobile repair will be allowed to function.

There will also be RT-PCR testing of street vendors and social distancing must be maintained in vegetable markets.

Religious places will be closed at 6 pm every day and there must be no overcrowding.

With a ban on social, cultural, sports and other gatherings already in place, there will also be a complete ban on government functions, such as inaugurations, foundation stone laying ceremonies unless permission of the deputy commissioner has been obtained.

This is to be noted that a night curfew from 6 pm till 5 am and weekend lockdown from 6 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays, is already in place in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab's total COVID-19 caseload has increased to 3,85,270, of which, 9,317 have succumbed to the infection, whereas, 60,108 are currently active cases.



(With inputs from agencies)

