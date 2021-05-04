COVID-19: Over 3.57 lakh new infections, 3,449 deaths in India, total caseload touches 2-crore mark

New Delhi: India in the last 24 hours recorded over 3.57 lakh new COVID-19 cases, which took the country's total count to the 2 crore mark, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed on Tuesday (May 4, 2021).

The world's second-worst coronavirus-hit country recorded more than 3,00,000 new infections for a 13th straight day on Tuesday.

There were 3,57,229 new infections, 3,20,289 recoveries and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India, going through the second wave of coronavirus, now has a total of 2,02,82,833 cases.

The country has also seen 1,66,13,292 recoveries besides 2,22,408 COVID-19-related deaths. India is witnessing an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases from the past couple of weeks and now has 34,47,133 active cases.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh accounted for most of the new coronavirus-related deaths.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar have accounted for most of the new COVID-19 infections.

Twelve states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Haryana cumulatively account for the majority of India's total active coronavirus cases.

