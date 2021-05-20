COVID-19: Over 300 doctors died in second wave, highest from Bihar, reveals IMA data

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that over 300 doctors have died due to COVID-19 during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic while most deaths have been reported from Bihar.

In its latetst update, the IMA said 329 doctors have succumbed in the ongoing second COVID-19 wave and 80 out of these casualties have been reported from Bihar, which is the highest followed by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with 73 and 41, respectively.

The doctors' association said Delhi that had faced an overwhelming crisis in April due to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases though cases have dropped but it took massive efforts from doctors who were working round-the-clock.

On May 18, the IMA said 269 doctors had lost their lives during the second COVID-19 wave over the past two months. Today’s updated figure shows that the death of medical professionals is increasing rapidly in the country.

During the first wave in 2020, India had lost 748 doctors. With the updated toll shared by the IMA today, India has now lost over 1,000 doctors due to Covid-19.

The doctors’ association suggested that the actual number of deaths may be higher because it only keeps a record of its 3.5 lakh members. India, however, has more than 12 lakh doctors.

Notably, only 66 per cent of India’s total healthcare workers have been fully vaccinated.