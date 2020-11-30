हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi to chair all-party meeting on Friday to discuss coronavirus situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with floor leaders of several parties.  

COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi to chair all-party meeting on Friday to discuss coronavirus situation

The Centre has called an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation on December 4, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to interact with floor leaders of various parties from both houses of parliament, official sources said on Monday. The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry is coordinating the meeting and has extended an invitation to all parties, they said.

Floor leaders of all parties from Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha have been invited for the meeting, which will be held virtually on Friday from 10.30 am onwards, sources told PTI, adding that Modi will chair it. This will be the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The first meeting was held on April 20 amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. The top brass of the government including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah besides Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi will also attend the meeting, they said.

The government is likely to brief the parliamentarians about various steps it has taken to deal with the pandemic and may also touch upon the advances being made in vaccine development and distribution.

The floor leaders of different parties include Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O' Brien of the Trinamool Congress, Midhun Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy of the YSR Congress among others.

PM Modi has held multiple meetings with chief ministers, laying special emphasis on states with high COVID-19 caseload, to review the situation there and offer suggestions.

Live TV

The prime minister on Monday held a virtual meeting with three teams working on developing and manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine. He had also visited pharmaceutical companies in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune on Saturday, to review coronavirus vaccine development work there. 

Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusNarendra Modiall party meeting
Next
Story

Delhi man arrested for duping 4000 people of Rs 400 crore under fake DDA policy
  • 94,31,691Confirmed
  • 1,37,139Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M10S

PM Modi to arrive at Kashi for the first time in 9 months