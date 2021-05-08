COVID-19 positive test report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry

New Delhi: As India reports a massive surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases, the government on Saturday revised the nation policy guidelines pertaining to admission of COVID-19 patients at COVID facilities.

In a statement the Centre said, "This patient-centric measure aims to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19."

The Centre has issued directives to all States and UTs, hospitals under the Central government, State Governments and Union Territory administration including private hospitals (in States and Union Territories) managing COVID patients shall to ensure the following rules:

* Requirement of a positive test for COVID-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility. A suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of CCC, DCHC or DHC as the case may be.

* No patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city.

* No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located.

* Admissions to hospital must be based on need. It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalization. Further, the discharge should be strictly in accordance with the revised discharge policy available at health ministry's official website.

Meanwhile, on Saturday India reported a slight dip in new coronavirus infections with 4,01,078 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total caseload in the country now stands at 2,18,92,676.