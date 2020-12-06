Prohibitory orders clamped in Noida till this date to stop COVID-19 spread

New Delhi: To put a check on the spread of novel coronavirus infections in Gautam Budh Nagar district, Section 144 has been imposed with effect from December 6.

The step was taken by the Noida Police in view of the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities and to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

As per the lastest order IPC Section 144 has been extended to entire Gautam Budh Nagar district the order will remain in force till January 2, 2021.

The imposition of Section 144 restricts public gatherings and holding of congregations.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been taking strict measures in its effort to break the chain of infection. Apart from clamping Section 144, Noida had earlier reverted to the cap on the number of wedding guests, and had even imposed a night curfew.

In the past week, the UP government had imposed Section 144 in six major cities of Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra and Greater Noida.

Recently, random coronavirus testing has being conducted on the Noida-Delhi border. As per orders, now only 100 people will be allowed to attend the wedding and other functions and no events can be held without the permission of the city administration.

