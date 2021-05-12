हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Rajasthan detects UK strain of coronavirus, ramps up testing in rural areas

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma confirmed that the UK strain of COVID-19 has been detected in the samples sent for genome sequencing.

COVID-19: Rajasthan detects UK strain of coronavirus, ramps up testing in rural areas
File photo

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday confirmed that the UK strain of COVID-19 has been found in the samples sent for genome sequencing. The development was confirmed by state's Health Minister Raghu Sharma, he said that the reports of the samples were received a couple of days back.

"We had sent samples for genome sequencing. In the samples, UK strain was found. On the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, officials have started the process of setting up genome sequencing facility at the Swai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sharma claimed that since the strain and other details were now known, the line of treatment will be updated accordingly.

While on the matter of rapidly spreading coronavirus cases in the state, the minister said that rapid antigen tests will be conducted to detect COVID-19 cases at an early stage. The test will be conducted in community health centres and other hospitals to check the spread of the virus in rural areas.

"The report of the antigen test is received within half an hour. Those who are found positive will be isolated and treatment will be given while RTPCR test will be conducted for those who are negative in antigen test but have symptoms," Sharma told PTI.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases have reached 2.05 lakh while a total of 5,994 people have died due to the disease so far. The state has reported a total of 7,89,274 COVID cases.

