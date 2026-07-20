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  • /COVID-19’s 2021 variant raises fresh concerns in 2026; four deaths reported across states | DNA Explained

COVID-19’s 2021 variant raises fresh concerns in 2026; four deaths reported across states | DNA Explained

A new COVID-19 variant, RF.5, has been detected in India, with cases reported across eight states and four deaths in Andhra Pradesh, prompting renewed concerns over the virus and the protection offered by vaccines.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 11:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
COVID-19’s 2021 variant raises fresh concerns in 2026; four deaths reported across states | DNA Explained

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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