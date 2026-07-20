/COVID-19’s 2021 variant raises fresh concerns in 2026; four deaths reported across states | DNA Explained

India is witnessing a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases, with infections reported across eight states and four deaths recorded over the past month. The development has triggered concerns over whether the country could once again face a situation similar to the deadly phase of the pandemic witnessed in 2021.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the new COVID-19 variant, the risks associated with it, the effectiveness of vaccines and the precautions people should take.
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At present, Kerala has reported 115 COVID-19 cases, followed by Karnataka with 64, Maharashtra with 43 and Tamil Nadu with 39. Delhi and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 18 cases each, while Rajasthan has recorded 12 infections. Three people have tested positive in three different districts of Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar’s Bhagalpur, a 65-year-old man and his daughter have also tested positive. Andhra Pradesh has reported 12 cases, with four deaths recorded in the state.
The major concern is the variant detected in Andhra Pradesh. Samples were sent to a laboratory in Pune for testing, where the variant was identified as RF.5, a sub-variant of the Omicron variant that emerged in 2021.
The development has revived memories of the earlier phase of the pandemic, when COVID-19 caused a significant number of deaths. With infections now being reported in multiple states, questions have emerged over whether people may once again need to wear masks, maintain social distancing and take other precautions.
A significant number of people who have recently tested positive had already received COVID-19 vaccines. Such infections are scientifically referred to as 'breakthrough infections', in which the virus manages to enter the body despite the protection generated by vaccination. New variants may be capable of evading vaccine-generated antibodies.
However, antibodies produced after vaccination or infection gradually decline over a period of four to six months. At the same time, vaccines also help develop long-term immune protection through T-cells and B-cells. These cells retain a memory of the virus, and T-cell immunity can continue for several years. When a new variant enters the body, these cells can become active and help fight the virus, reducing the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation.
Medical experts have said there is no need to panic over the recent mini-wave of COVID-19, but caution remains important. All four people who died in Andhra Pradesh had health conditions including high blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes or heart-related diseases, indicating that people with such underlying conditions may face a higher risk from the new variant.
The elderly also need to remain particularly cautious. Between 2020 and 2024, 90 per cent of those who died due to COVID-19 infection were over the age of 60.
Global studies published in reputed medical journals have also suggested that booster doses could provide additional protection against new variants. According to the studies, every 10 per cent increase in booster-dose coverage was associated with an approximately 33 per cent decline in the mortality rate.
Experts have therefore highlighted booster doses as one possible tool for protection against new variants. However, avoiding crowded places and wearing masks in public spaces remain among the simplest precautions people can take to reduce the risk of infection.
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