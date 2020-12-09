हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Schools in Uttarakhand will re-open from this date

The decision to re-open higher educational institutions in Uttarakhand was taken by the cabinet.

COVID-19: Schools in Uttarakhand will re-open from this date
File photo

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand states government has decided to open higher educational institutions from December 15. 

The decision to re-open the higher educational institutions was taken by the state cabinet.

The higher educational institutions will have to comply with strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Which includes rules of social distancing, mandatory use of mask and all other rules of COVID-19 must be complied with.

Meanwhile schools in several states are likely to remain closed till December 31. 

While the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the closure of schools till March 31, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, regular classes for Class 10th and 12th students will commence shortly.

Notably, schools and colleges across India were shut down indefinitely on March 16 due to a countrywide shutdown as part of a measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of Unlock’ since June 8, educational institutions continue to remain shut as a precautionary measure. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19SchoolsUttarakhand
Next
Story

Too much democracy in India making tough reforms hard, says Niti Aayog chief Amitabh Kant
  • 97,35,850Confirmed
  • 1,41,360Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M21S

BJP President JP Nadda is shown black flags in Kolkata