COVID-19: Schools in Uttarakhand will re-open from this date

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand states government has decided to open higher educational institutions from December 15.

The decision to re-open the higher educational institutions was taken by the state cabinet.

The higher educational institutions will have to comply with strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Which includes rules of social distancing, mandatory use of mask and all other rules of COVID-19 must be complied with.

Meanwhile schools in several states are likely to remain closed till December 31.

While the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the closure of schools till March 31, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, regular classes for Class 10th and 12th students will commence shortly.

Notably, schools and colleges across India were shut down indefinitely on March 16 due to a countrywide shutdown as part of a measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of Unlock’ since June 8, educational institutions continue to remain shut as a precautionary measure.

Live TV