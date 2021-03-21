COVID-19 'second wave' in India ahead of Holi, many states raise red flags

New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded 43,846 new daily cases of the coronavirus infections which is the highest single-day surge in around four months pushing the country to the brink of a likely 'second wave' of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 cases have been rising at an alarming rate prompting states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka to impose strict COVID-19 measures. Lockdowns, nightcurfews have been imposed in many districts and cities to stop the spread of the infection.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan claimed that people have become complacent in following the COVID-19 safety protocols which has resulted in the recent surge. Further, he urged that citizens should not to let their guard down against the infection, else the situation may turn “dangerous”.

“I want to appeal to people of the country that they should not let the COVID appropriate behaviour get weakened at any cost. Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks properly and washing hands with soap probably are the biggest tools to win the fight against COVID-19,” said Vardhan.

He added that that the two vaccines are the second tool in this fight against contagion.

COVID-19 CASES IN MAHARASHTRA

In Maharashtra, around 30,535 new cases of COVID-19 has been registered in the past 24 hours, highest since last March. With this, the tally of coronavirus has now increased to 24,79,682. The death toll now stands at 53,399 with 99 more people succimbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

While Mumbai with 3,062 new COVID-19 cases reported the highest spike for the city since the start of the pandemic last year.

The latest surge comes just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 25,833 thoug, the previous highest spike was 24,896 in September 2020.

COVID-19 CASES IN PUNJAB

Punjab recorded 2,669 fresh infections, maximum this year so far, and 44 fatalities on Sunday, as per a medical bulletin, with these new fresh cases, the infection tally climbed to 2,13,110. The number of active cases has increased from 16,988 on Saturday to 18,257 on Sunday.

A total of 1,331 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,88,529. There are 23 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 272 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 56,03,286 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

COVID-19 CASES IN MADHYA PRADESH

Madhya Pradesh imposed a one-day lockdown in the major cities like Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur on Sunday, the step was taken with the objective to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown is going to be imposed on every Sunday in these three cities until further orders from the authorities. Only essential services will be allowed to function as per the state Home Department.

The state authorities and CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan also urged the people of the state to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Also, all schools and colleges in the three cities too have been ordered to remain shut till March 31 from 10 pm every Saturday to 6 am on Mondays.

COVID-19 CASES IN KARNATAKA

As Karnataka reported 1,715 fresh coronavirus cases in one day, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said that as the state is beginning to witness the second wave of coronavirus the next three months are going to be crucial. The fresh cases were reported from Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Mysuru and other districts.

In order to contain the highly infectious virus, the state government has banned late-night parties, re-imposed restrictions in various parts of the state Bengaluru, Bidar, among others.

Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa too made a appeal asking people to follow guidelines wear masks, avoid mass celebrations as virus cases surged in the state sporadically.