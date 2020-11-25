COVID-19: States impose fine for not wearing mask, check state-wise price here

New Delhi: Even as India continues to report less than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases everyday for almost a week but several cities saw a worrying spike of cases in new infections just after the festive season.

On Wedneday, India reported 44,376 new cases reported in a day taking the total coronavirus cases to 92,22,216 while the death toll surged to 1,34,699 with 481 new fatalities.

To control the rise of cases the state governments imposed severe restrictions among which was the rise in fine imposed for peopel not wearing masks at public places.

In Delhi: Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the fine for not wearing a face mask has been increased to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500. Spitting and consumption of tobacco in public places, and not maintaining social distancing will also attract a fine of Rs 2,000.

In Maharashtra: According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), those not wearing face masks/covers in public will be fined Rs 200 in Mumbai. In Pune, the notification states Rs 500 penalty against those violating mandatory use of masks and Rs 1,000 for spitting in public places.

In Uttar Pradesh: People found violating the mask mandate will be fined Rs 500 which was raised from Rs 100 in July, 2020.

In Haryana: People not wearing masks in public areas in Gurgaon can be fined up to Rs 2500. In other regions of the state, the government has authorised Block Development Officers, tehsildars, and other officers in higher authorities to levy a penalty of Rs 500 from offenders. While in Punjab, the fine for not wearing a mask in a public place in the state is presently Rs 500, revised from Rs 200 in the last week of May.

In Kerala: Those found not wearing masks will be fined Rs 500 — down from Rs 10,000 that was being levied earlier.

In Tamil Nadu: Citizens who don not wear masks will have to pay Rs 200, and if found spitting in public places, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed. shops if people are caught spitting in its vicinity.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30-lakh mark on August 23 and 40-lakh mark on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, on September 28 it crossed 60 lakh , by October 11 it passed 70-lakh mark, by October 29 it was over 80 lakh and 90 lakh on November 20.