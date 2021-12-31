COVID-19 surge: No visits to beaches, parks, gardens in Mumbai after 5 pm, check new curbs here

New Delhi: The Mumbai police on Friday (December 31) issued new curbs amid alarming COVID-19 situation. The police extended restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC till January 15.

Imposing new restrictions, the police also banned people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places from 5 pm to 5 am daily till January 15.

Maharashtra | Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC extended in Mumbai till Jan 15. Mumbai Police prohibits citizens from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places, from 5 pm to 5 am. #Omicron pic.twitter.com/AbHYEJiFKr — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

The order which was issued by DCP (operations) S Chaitanya came into effect from 1 pm on Friday. "The city continues to be threatened with COVID-19 pandemic in light of the increase in cases and emergence of the new Omicron variant," the order read.

In weddings, whether in enclosed spaces or open to sky spaces, the maximum number of attendees has been capped to 50 persons. For social, cultural, political or religious gatherings, only 50 people will be allowed to attend. A maximum of 20 people can attend funerals.

“All other existing instructions already in place shall continue to be in force till further orders,” the order added.

As per the Mumbai police's order on Thursday, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs will be prohibited from December 30 to January 7 in the city

In a huge surge, Maharashtra reported 5,368 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the state's COVID-19 tally to 66,70,754. Mumbai accounted for 3,671 fresh COVID-19 infections on Thursday. The state logged 198 new cases of the Omicron variant, out of which 190 were in Mumbai, which took the Omicron variant count in the state to 450.

