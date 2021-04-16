COVID-19 surge: PM Modi seeks to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in the country

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 16) undertook a comprehensive review to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in the country and called for ramping up its production amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country.

The Prime Minister took a comprehensive review to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in the country, and took inputs from ministries like Health, DPIIT, Steel, and Road Transport, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement. It added that PM Modi stressed that it's important to ensure synergy across ministries and state government.

The PMO said, "Govt is allowing Industrial cylinders for medical oxygen after due purging. Nitrogen and argon tankers will be automatically allowed to be converted to oxygen tankers to overcome the potential shortage of tankers. Officers also briefed PM about efforts to import medical grade oxygen."

It further said that PM Modi was informed that states and transporters have been asked to ensure tankers move round the clock with drivers working in shifts to ensure faster turnaround and adequate capacity to meet the demand. "Cylinder filling plants will also be permitted 24 hour working with necessary safeguards," it added.

Notably, the demand for medical oxygen has increased as it is a critical component in the treatment of COVID-19-affected patients.

The Prime Minister also took a detailed review of the current situation of oxygen supply and projected use in the coming 15 days across 12 high-burden states -- Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The PMO said that an overview of the district-level situation in these states was presented to the prime minister, and he was also informed that the Centre and states are in regular contact and estimates for projected demand have been shared with states as of April 20, April 25 and April 30.

The PMO said, accordingly, 4,880 MT , 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT have been allocated to these 12 states for meeting their projected demand of medical oxygen as on April 20, April 25, and April 30, respectively.

The prime minister was briefed about production capacity in the country to meet the rising demand, it said. He suggested increasing oxygen production as per the capacity of each plant.

It was discussed that surplus stocks of oxygen supply in steel plants are being offered for medical use, the PMO said. The prime minister also asked officials to ensure seamless and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country.

India has added a record 2,17,353 new COVID-19 infections in a day taking the total tally to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV