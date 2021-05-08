हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MK Stalin. Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces 14-day state-wide lockdown from May 10

The decision was taken due to 'unavoidable circumstances' after Stalin held review meetings with officials on Friday. 

File Photo (Reuters)
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (May 8, 2021) announced a 14-day state-wide lockdown from May 10 to curb the COVID-19 spread.

The decision was taken due to 'unavoidable circumstances' after Stalin held review meetings with officials on Friday. 

This comes a day after the newly-elected Chief Minister announced a COVID-19 pandemic relief of Rs 4,000 for the people of the state. Issuing his first set of orders after taking over as CM, Stalin also announced bringing COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals under a government insurance scheme, to provide succour to such people, an official release said.

The DMK Chief had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday requesting an immediate supply of additional medical oxygen, in line with what was agreed in government meetings held on May 1 and 2. The letter mentioned that Tamil Nadu is facing a looming oxygen crisis and that the requirement of medical oxygen is projected to go from the current 440MT to 840MT.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu saw 26,465 new COVID-19 cases which took the total number of active cases in the state to 1,35,355. It also recorded 197 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

