COVID-19 test in Delhi to cost Rs 2,400 from today, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The price of a coronavirus COVID-19 RT-PCR test in Delhi will now cost Rs 2,400, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday (June 18, 2020).

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Sisodia wrote: "Delhi govt decided to cap the rates for Covid RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test @ Rs 2400/- inclusive of all charges."

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 18, 2020

While on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced that the price of COVID-19 test in Delhi has been fixed at Rs 2,400 as suggested by a high-level committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Also, now tests will be done via Rapid Antigen methodology.

The Home Ministry further stated that in order to improve contact mapping in Delhi, health surveys had been conducted for a population of 1,77,692 in 242 containment zones between June 15-16.

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,414 cases in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,904 deaths, it is the third worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia has been given the additional charge of Health Ministry after Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (June 17).

It is learnt that Sisodia will also take charge of all other departments allocated to Jain.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi had also tested positive for COVID-19. The Kalkaji MLA has quarantined herself at home and is following the protocol.