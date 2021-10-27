17 cases of Delta COVID-19 variant AY.4.2 recorded in India, Centre urges caution

New Delhi: Amid fears of a looming COVID-19 third wave the Centre informed that as many as 17 cases of the Delta variant AY.4.2 strain has emerged in India. The Centre decided to step in ahead of the festival season and as fears of the impending third wave of the pandemic in the country mounts.

A sub-lineage of the Delta variant of COVID-19, AY.4.2, has been detected in the United Kingdom, China, and Russia, and now it has made its way to India. Several states have reported the new strain Andhra Pradesh 07 cases, Kerala 4, Karnataka and Telangana 2 cases each, Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra have reported 1 case, respectively taking the total tally to 17.

The Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services in Karnataka issued an official memo warning the public against the AY.4.2 strain. "As the complete nature of the said newly reported variant is yet to be understood, it is crucial to step up vigilance & follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior instead of creating panic among the public," the note read.

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that a government panel is currently looking into the new COVID-19 variant, with the intent to contain its spread. “A team is investigating the new COVID19 variant AY.4.2. ICMR and NCDC teams study and analyze the different variants,” he told ANI.

Though there is no evidence that suggests that the AY.4.2 is deadlier than the Delta variant, but the AY.4.2 sub-lineage of the Delta variant as a “variant under investigation.”

Hoping to keep a check on the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country during Diwali, the Centre has issued several guidelines to curb the possibility of a third COVID-19 wave.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,428 fresh COVID-19 cases which is the lowest in the last 238 days. The active caseload remains below the two lakh mark and is currently at 1,63,816 which is the lowest in 241 days.

Live TV