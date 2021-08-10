COVID-19 third wave alert? Himachal Pradesh's active cases see over two-fold increase

New Delhi: In what could be seen as a COVID-19 third wave alert, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed over two-fold increase in its active count in the past few days. Calling it a 'matter of concern', Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday (August 9, 2021) informed that they have recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 10-12 days.

Thakur stated that the active number of coronavirus cases in the state has now increased from 850 to over 1,900.

"We will discuss this issue in Cabinet meeting on Tuesday," he said and added that no one knows what type of situation will arise in the coming days.

This is to be noted that Himachal Pradesh has so far also seen 3,534 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,02,391 recoveries.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand on high alert as COVID-19 cases rise rapidly



Meanwhile, during a discussion in the state assembly on Monday, Congress MLA from Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi said that both, the state and central government, have failed to properly handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Thakur urged the opposition not to do politics on the pandemic.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV