हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19 third wave alert? Himachal Pradesh's active cases see over two-fold increase

Calling it a 'matter of concern', Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that the state has recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 10-12 days. 

COVID-19 third wave alert? Himachal Pradesh&#039;s active cases see over two-fold increase
Representational Image (IANS)

New Delhi: In what could be seen as a COVID-19 third wave alert, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed over two-fold increase in its active count in the past few days. Calling it a 'matter of concern', Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday (August 9, 2021) informed that they have recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 10-12 days. 

Thakur stated that the active number of coronavirus cases in the state has now increased from 850 to over 1,900. 

"We will discuss this issue in Cabinet meeting on Tuesday," he said and added that no one knows what type of situation will arise in the coming days.

This is to be noted that Himachal Pradesh has so far also seen 3,534 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,02,391 recoveries.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand on high alert as COVID-19 cases rise rapidly
 

Meanwhile, during a discussion in the state assembly on Monday, Congress MLA from Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi said that both, the state and central government, have failed to properly handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Thakur urged the opposition not to do politics on the pandemic.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusHimachal Pradesh
Next
Story

Indian Institute of Heritage to be set up in Uttar Pradesh: Ministry of Culture

Must Watch

PT5M43S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day