COVID-19: This state caps public gatherings to 100 people, allows DM to impose night curfew - Details here

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, the state government on Monday (November 30) issued fresh guidelines in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

As per the new guidelines, only 100 people will be allowed to attend social, religious or business meetings. The District Magistrate has been given the power to impose curfew at night.

Only the trainees will be allowed to allowed to use the swimming poll and common people will not be allowed to enter the swimming pool.

People coming outside Uttarakhand will have to register themselves at smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in. The government said that strict actions will be taken against those who will violate the guidelines.

Citizens over 65 years of age, children below 10 years and pregnant women have been instructed to stay at home.

Earlier, Uttarakhand government had said that people entering the state from Delhi and other parts of the country will have to undergo the rapid antigen Covid-19 test.

According to ANI, people coming from other states, especially from Delhi, will be checked at the Ashkrodi, Kulhan, and Pass Gate border check posts of the state and they will be allowed to enter the state only after undergoing the coronavirus test.

"Strict instructions have been given to cops posted on the border check posts for proper checking and keeping the full details of people coming from other states to Uttarakhand," said Arun Mohan Joshi, deputy inspector general (DIG), Dehradun, according to a report by ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand capital Dehradun will see a weekly lockdown of all market places, starting from Sunday (November 29). The government, however, announced that shops selling essential items will be allowed to function as usual during the lockdown.