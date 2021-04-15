हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 update: 1141 new positive cases reported in last 24 hours

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 1141 new positive cases have been reported since our last update on Wednesday. 

COVID-19 update: 1141 new positive cases reported in last 24 hours
Representational Image: ZeeNews

Kashmir: In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 1141 new positive cases have been reported since our last update on Wednesday. Of these, 434 cases were recorded from the Jammu division and 707 from the Kashmir division. 

According to reports, 487 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 116 from the Jammu division and 371 from the Kashmir division. Also, four COVID-19 deaths have been reported, one from the Jammu division and three from the Kashmir division.

In the wake of rising COVID cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday deferred the biannual darbar move to Srinagar saying that the civil secretariat, which is the seat of the Union Territory administration, shall function both in Srinagar and Jammu cities.

As part of the biannual darbar move and the civil secretariat's shift, other move offices and the Raj Bhavan were scheduled to close in Jammu from April 30 to May 1 and set to begin functioning in the summer capital from May 10.

Notably, the practice of darbar move - under which the administration functions in Jammu during six months of winter and in Srinagar during summer - was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape extreme weather conditions in the two regions.

