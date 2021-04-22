हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttarakhand

COVID-19: Uttarakhand closes all government offices for 72 hours

All the offices in Uttarakhand will remain closed from Friday (April 23) till Sunday (April 25), except for those employed in essential services. 

COVID-19: Uttarakhand closes all government offices for 72 hours
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday (April 22) closed all government offices in the state for three days amid worsening COVID-19 situation in the country caused by the deadly second wave. 

All the offices in the state will remain closed from Friday (April 23) till Sunday (April 25), except for those employed in essential services. During the closure, all the offices will be sanitized.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has made it mandatory for people travelling from outside the state to register on Smart City Portal (smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in). Only after registration on the portal, they can enter the state.

Besides registration, the passengers also have to furnish a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours. “Mandatory for tourists, devotees and others coming from outside the state to register on Smart City Portal, entry allowed only after registration; RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hrs necessary. People returning to state to undergo 7-day quarantine,” Dehradun DM was quoted as saying by ANI. 

The night curfew hours have also been extended which will now begin at 7 pm instead of 9 pm and will continue till 5 am. 

Uttarakhand reported 3,998 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Thursday (April 22). The total count of cases in the state rose to 138,010 while the death toll reached 1,972.

