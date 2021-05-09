हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 yrs age group to commence from May 10 in Uttarakhand

Representational Image

Dehradun: The COVID vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years will begin in Uttarakhand from Monday (May 10, 2021), informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday (May 8, 2021). 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat instructed officials to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination in the state in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases. 

He reviewed the vaccination status through video conferencing in the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister appealed for plasma donation. Rawat said the blood plasma of people who have recovered from COVID is helpful in the treatment of other infected patients. He requested everyone to donate their blood plasma if they have recovered from the virus to save lives.

Uttarakhand reported 8,390 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state control room on Saturday. With this, the case tally reached 2,38,383. As many as 4,771 patients recovered from the disease in the said period. 

Meanwhile, the active number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand stands at 71,174.

