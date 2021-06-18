COVID-19 vaccination reduces hospitalisation by nearly 80%: Centre

New Delhi: Several studies of innoculated healthcare workers revealed that the chance hospitalisation was reduced by nearly 80 per cent, the government said on Friday.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said studies conducted among healthcare workers who fall in high risk group showed that the risk of ICU admission remains only 6 per cent and the protection against infection was 94 per cent, he said in a press conference.

"Lives of thousands of healthcare workers have been saved by vaccination. Studies show that chances of hospitalization reduce by 75-80 per cent after vaccination if they contract COVID-191. The possibility of oxygen requirement is around 8 per cent and the risk of ICU admission is only 6 per cent. The protection is 94 per cent. These are reasonable sample sized studies and they have been conducted in age groups where maximum risk is there," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Further, he said, "Similar studies in other countries have also shown the protection vaccine gives. I request people to please accept the vaccine and not hesitate."

Paul said the seropositivity above and below 18 years of age is almost equivalent citing a study on prevalence of COVID-19 among children.

"Seropositivity rate above 18 years was 67 per cent and below 18 years was 59 per cent. So even at those places, where more intense wave came, which were urban, the seropositivity among children and adults remained almost the same," Paul said.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 27 crore. The active cases have declined further to 7,98,656, comprising 2.68 per cent of the total infections.

