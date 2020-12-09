COVID-19 vaccine: 70 foreign envoys visit Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech, voice their appreciation

A team of 70 foreign envoys from several nations visited the Bharat Biotech facility at Genome Valley on Wednesday and were apprised of India's work to establish a safe and efficacious vaccine against COVID-19.

The delegation led by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) comprised of high commissioners and government representatives of 70 countries across the world from Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania.

They were briefed about Bharat Biotech’s vaccine development program by Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, spearheading the Covaxin research, development, clinical trials and production teams. The delegates were presented Bharat Biotech’s research process, manufacturing capabilities, expertise, given virtual and physical tours of the facilities.

The envoys voiced their appreciation of Bharat Biotech work of national and global public health significance, working very hard for several months to establish a long-lasting efficacious vaccine to combat the extraordinary COVID 19, pandemic.

Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). This indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility.

It is a highly purified and inactivated 2 dose SARS-CoV2 vaccine, manufactured in a vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses. Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results.

The Phase III human clinical trials began in November, involving 26,000 volunteers across India. This is India’s first and only Phase III efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech added, “The development and clinical evaluation of Covaxin marks a significant milestone for novel vaccinology in India. Covaxin has garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction. It is an honour to have with us today all the distinguished ambassadors of various countries. It makes us proud to note that the world is looking up to India in the common fight against this deadly pandemic.”