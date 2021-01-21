COVID-19 vaccine vials will not be wasted in case of absenteeism, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: The Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday issued a clarification that no vial of COVID-19 vaccine is wasted in case of absenteeism and that the doses are allotted to another beneficiary.

Taking to Twitter, Vardhan dispelled misconceptions and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

In response to Congress leader P Chidambaram's tweet, showing concern asking about the wastage of opened vials with unused doses, Vardhan said no vial of COVID-19 vaccine or session is wasted.

"Appreciate your concern P Chidambaram-ji. MoHFW has already taken steps to address the issue. We are ensuring that no vial or session is wasted and in case of absenteeism, vaccines are being allotted to another beneficiary," the Union health minister wrote in a tweet.

We are ensuring that no vial or session is wasted & in case of absenteeism,vaccines are being allotted to another beneficiary

On Saturday, India had undertaken the biggest, nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was carried out during 3,352 sessions by 16,755 specially trained personnel. As many as 1,91,181 healthcare and frontline workers received the first dose, an additional 3,429 people from defence institutions of the Indian Army and the Indian Navy, too were innoculated.

When someone questioned the safety of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Harsh Vardhan repsonded, "Clearly as naive and presumptuous as boorish! It's obvious, government advisory shared on social media is made available at ground level first. It is evident your propensity for unfruitful discourse has no bounds, no point in expecting you to focus your energy on anything constructive."

Earlier this month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive vaccination drive.