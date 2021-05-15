हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

COVID-19: West Bengal announces full lockdown from May 16 for next 15 days

All private offices, schools, colleges will remain closed for the next 15 days during West Bengal lockdown.   

COVID-19: West Bengal announces full lockdown from May 16 for next 15 days
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: West Bengal on Saturday (May 15, 2021) announced to put in place more restrictions from May 16 for the next 15 days. 

The step has been taken in view of rising COVID-19 cases. West Bengal on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total tally to 10,94,802. The death toll in the state has also mounted to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to COVID-19.

Earlier on April 30, the West Bengal government had imposed a partial lockdown in the state.

Check West Bengal lockdown guidelines here:

-- All private offices, schools, colleges will remain closed. 

-- Bazaars, markets selling vegetables, fruits, milk, bread to only remain open from 7-10 am.

-- Local trains, metro services, inter-state bus/train services, Inland Waterways to remain closed.

-- Intra-state goods trucks movement restricted except for essential supplies.

-- Private cars, taxis, auto movement to remain closed.

-- Bank working hours - 10-2 pm.

-- No movement of people and vehicles to be allowed from 9 pm-5 am.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
West BengalCOVID-19Coronaviruslockdown 2.0lockdown 2021
