COVID-19: With 34,703 new cases, India sees lowest daily rise in over 110 days

New Delhi: India saw its lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in over 110 days after the country reported 34,703 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the data available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (July 6, 2021) morning, India's active caseload has now dropped to 4,64,357, which is the lowest in 101 days. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.40%, while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.11%.

There were also 723 fresh coronavirus-related deaths and 42,352 recoveries. With this, the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the country has touched 4,02,728 and the total number of recoveries has increased to 2,97,52,294.

(This is a developing story)

