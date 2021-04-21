हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

With 568 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra records highest single-day toll so far

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths with 568 people succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 61,911.

With 568 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra records highest single-day toll so far
File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths with 568 people succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours, while as many as 67,468 new cases of the coronavirus has been reported.

The total caseload has now increased to 40,27,827 and the death toll from coronavirus stands at 61,911.

Nearly 54,985 patients were discharged after recovery, so far, 32,68,449 patients have been recovered and discharged in Maharashtra.

coronavirus, Maharashtra

In Mumbai, 7,654 new cases of coronavirus have been reported during the last 24 hours with this the number of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai has increased to 6,01,713.

There have been 62 deaths from Corona in Mumbai during the last 24 hours in Mumbai. There have been a total of 12,508 deaths from Corona in Mumbai so far.

Meanwhile, a new threat has emerged in the form of a triple mutant variant of the coronavirus.

As of now, a double mutated variant of the novel coronavirus was said to be one of the main causes behind the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. The virus has undergone several mutations in India and around the world. 

The triple mutant variant has been detected in patients in some states including Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.

