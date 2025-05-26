Covid Cases Increasing, But Nothing To Worry About As Infections Are Not Severe: ICMR Chief

COVID-19 infections are increasing in India but there is nothing to worry about as these are not severe, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl said on Monday.

Bahl also assured that the government is actively monitoring the cases.

As per the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 1,009 cases of Covid, with Kerala (430), Maharashtra (209), and Delhi (104) reporting the highest number of cases. Seven deaths have also been reported from Maharashtra (4), Kerala (2) and Karnataka (1).

The Director General stated that the seriousness of the situation depends on "how transmissible the virus is -- that is, how quickly the cases are increasing". While previous cases used to double in a day or earlier, this time it doesn’t look like that.

But, "there is an increase in the number of infections. And we are keeping a close eye on it", Bahl said, while speaking to reporters.

He stated that although the numbers are rising, "there is nothing to worry about, as so far the percentage of severe cases, among all Covid cases, is generally low".

As per the latest data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), set up under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 -- descendants of JN.1 Covid variant in the country -- are responsible for the rise in SARS-CoV-2 cases in the country.

Bahl noted that these subvariants can "evade previous immunity whether natural or vaccine-induced". However, their potential is less than the previous Omicron and other variants, he said.

At the same time, he stressed the need for "increasing vigilance, and to be prepared" in case of a surge in cases.

He informed that the Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, took a meeting to review the Covid situation. It was attended by the DGHS and ICMR, and "we are and will continue to monitor the situation very closely".

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that guidelines have been issued to all hospitals and that the government is closely monitoring Covid cases.

"We have analysed the scenario and there is no panic situation," said CM Gupta.

Last week, the Delhi government issued an advisory on the COVID-19 disease, asking hospitals in the national capital to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines.

All health institutions have been asked to send all positive COVID-19 samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital.

“The hospitals must ensure preparedness in terms of availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, other drugs and vaccines. All equipment, such as ventilators, Bi-PAP, oxygen concentrators, and PSA, must be in functional condition,” the advisory stated.