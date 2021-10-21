COVID jabs given in India crosses 100 crore mark: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah hail historic milestone

As India achieved the landmark of administering 100 crore COVID vaccine doses today (October 21), several politicians, including PM Narendra Modi, congratulated the medical professionals as well as the countrymen for achieving this remarkable feat. Here's what some of them had to say.

History has been made: PM Narendra Modi

Today, this day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history. The nation (India) now has strong armour of 100 crore Covid vaccine doses to combat this biggest pandemic in 100 years. India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine dose mark sometime back.... I express my gratitude to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation, health sector professionals engaged in vaccine development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows a thumbs-up sign to the healthcare workers during his visit to RML Hospital, as India crosses the one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses mark, in New Delhi (Pic: ANI)

An historic achievement: Amit Shah, Home Minister

I congratulate the country on this historic achievement and thank all scientists, researchers and health workers who have contributed in this great task by overcoming many challenges and congratulate PM Modi for commitment towards the safety and health of every person.

A joint effort of people, scientists, healthcare workers: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Huge achievement of India's people and scientists. As a result of joint efforts, 100 crore doses administered. The quick pace with which it (vaccination drive) is going forward shows that the first dose to everyone will be administered in the next few days. Adequate quantity is available for second dose...the depth with which PM monitored vaccination program, encouraged scientists and prepared them for vaccine development in the country, helped build an image of India globally. The rapid speed with which doctors-nurses took it to all corners of India is a matter of pride.

This shows our government's commitment to people's health safety: JP Nadda, BJP President

India has achieved 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations in less than 10 months. This shows our government's commitment to the health safety of every person in the country. I extend heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modi and express gratitude towards healthcare and frontline workers.

