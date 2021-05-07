CoWIN portal gets new 4-digit security code feature amid concerns over data security, know more

New Delhi: In view of complaints by several users and concerns over data security, the government has introduced a new 4-digit security code feature in the CoWin portal.

The new security feature will also minimise the data entry errors about vaccination status, the Health Ministry said.

“The CoWIN system is introducing a new feature of four-digit security code from May 8 to minimise data entry errors about vaccination status that would subsequently reduce the inconvenience caused to citizens,” the Health Ministry said.

The step was taken after it came to notice that some citizens, who had booked their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination through the CoWIN portal but did not actually go for vaccination on the scheduled date, received SMS notification saying that a vaccine dose has been administered to them.

Upon examination, it has been found to occur largely on account of the vaccinator wrongly marking the citizen as vaccinated, an instance of data entry error by the vaccinator, the Health Ministry stated.

"In order to minimize such errors and the subsequent inconvenience caused to the citizens, the CoWIN system is introducing a new feature of four-digit security code in the CoWIN application from May 8,’’ the statement added.

"Now, after verification, if the beneficiary is been found eligible, before administering the vaccine dose, the verifier/vaccinator will ask the beneficiary about his four-digit code and then enter the same in the CoWIN system to correctly record the vaccination status," the Health Ministry said.

How Will The New Four-digit Security Code Work?

-This new feature will be applicable only for citizens who have done an online booking for a vaccination slot.

-The four-digit security code will be printed in the appointment acknowledgment slip and will not be known to the vaccinator.

-The code will also be present in the confirmation SMS sent to the beneficiary after successful booking of an appointment.

-The appointment acknowledgment slip can also be saved and shown from the mobile.

-This will ensure that for those citizens who have booked an online appointment, the data entries regarding the vaccination status of a citizen are recorded correctly.

-This will also reduce the chances of impersonation and wrongful use of flexibilities provided in CoWIN for facilitating vaccination coverage.

What All Documents You Should Carry To Vaccination Centre?

The Health Ministry advised the citizens must carry a digital or physical copy of their appointment slip and the registered mobile phone with appointment confirmation SMS so that the security code can be furnished for easy completion of the vaccination recording process.

-Citizens must provide the security code to the vaccinator as the digital certificate will be generated only after the vaccination record has been updated with the security code.

-Citizen should get a confirmation SMS after the process has been successfully completed.

-The confirmation SMS indicates that the vaccination process has been completed successfully and the digital certificate has been generated.

-If one does not get the confirmation SMS, one should get in touch with the vaccinator or the vaccination centre in-charge, the ministry said.

