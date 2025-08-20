CP Radhakrishnan Files Nomination For Vice Presidential Election
NDA candidate for the post of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan filed his nomination on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Trending Photos
NDA candidate for the post of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan filed his nomination on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement