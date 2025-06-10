Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

CPI-ML Planning To Contest 40 To 45 Seats In The Bihar Assembly Polls

CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya announced plans to contest 40–45 seats, more than double the 19 seats contested in 2020, of which they won 12, in a significant strike rate.

|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 10:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PATNA: In the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for October–November 2025, the Communist Party of India–Marxist–Leninist (CPI-ML) has made a stronger push within the Mahagathbandhan by staking claim to 40–45 seats. CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya announced plans to contest 40–45 seats, more than double the 19 seats contested in 2020, of which they won 12, in a significant strike rate.

"We are preparing to contest on 40 to 45 seats in the Bihar assembly election 2025," Bhattacharya said while interacting with media persons here on Tuesday. The CPI-ML plans to make its case strongly in the Grand Alliance Coordination Committee meeting on June 12 in Patna. Its assertive seat demand increases pressure on the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which traditionally commands a lion's share in the alliance.

This move may disrupt internal seat-sharing equations, forcing the RJD and the Congress to accommodate the CPI-ML's growing strength. The CPI-ML is also preparing to hold campaign yatras titled "Badlo Sarkar, Badlo Bihar" from June 12 to 27 across four key regions, such as Shahabad, Magadh, Champaran and Tirhut of the state, he said..

The party is aiming for mass mobilisation efforts through rallies and meetings in Barachatti, Warsaliganj, Rajgir, and Bihar Sharif from June 11 to 14. The CPI-ML’s assertiveness suggests it sees itself as more than a fringe ally, and it wants negotiating power and visibility. The success or failure of seat-sharing negotiations in the Grand Alliance could impact opposition unity against the NDA.

It was mishandled in 2020 when the VIP was left, and its leader Mukesh Sahani went into the NDA camp, and this deeply hurt the Mahagathbandhan and Tejashwi Yadav. On the NDA side, smaller parties like the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are also asserting pressure on the BJP for a bigger role in seat-sharing.

Both alliances are now witnessing pressure politics from smaller constituents aiming to expand their influence.

