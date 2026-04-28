Crackdown continues: Srinagar Police attached Rs 1.5 crore assets of drug peddler

Intensified crackdown continues against drug trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan. Srinagar Police has attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler.

Police Station Rainawari, acting under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, attached a single-storey residential house along with land measuring 11 Marla's belonging to accused Bilal Ahmad Patoo S/o Ali Mohammad Patoo R/o Sultan Mohalla, Saidakadal, Srinagar. The accused is involved in FIR No. 39/2022 under Sections 8/20-29 of the NDPS Act.

The said property has been identified as an illegally acquired asset generated through the proceeds of drug trafficking.

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This action underscores the firm commitment of Srinagar Police to dismantle the financial networks of drug peddlers and curb the menace of narcotics in the region.

Citizens are urged to continue supporting police efforts by sharing information related to drug trafficking.

Also Read: Massive anti-drug crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir: Around 50 peddlers held, poppy cultivation destroyed, several medical shops sealed

Srinagar Police targets drug kingpins’ Rs 3.5 crore assets

Under the aegis of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan, Srinagar Police earlier attached Immovable Properties worth Rs 3.5 crores belonging to Narcotics smugglers.

Police Station Sangam, acting under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, attached two immovable properties linked to the accused persons involved in FIR No. 56/2025 under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

The details of the attached properties are as follows:

A double-story residential house along with 1 Kanal of land, belonging to accused Shakeel Ahmad Ganie S/o Ab Satar Ganie, resident of Kreshbal, Noorbagh, Srinagar. The property is valued at over Rs 2 crore.

A double-story residential house along with 1 Kanal of land, belonging to the accused Farooq Ahmad Mir S/o Ab Rehman Mir, resident of Kreshbal, Noorbagh, Srinagar. The property is valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

The attached properties were identified as illegally acquired assets generated through proceeds of drug trafficking.

Such stringent measures are aimed at deterring individuals involved in drug-related activities.

Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan

The Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan is undergoing a highly intensive phase.

As of April 2026, the Union Territory has launched a 100-day intensive campaign running from 10 April to 9 July 2026 to transition from awareness to a full-blown "Jan Abhiyaan" (mass movement). Mission was kick-started by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on 11 April 2026.

The J&K Government has appointed 20 senior officers as District Mentors to oversee de-addiction efforts and enforcement measures across all districts.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir police seize Rs 3.5 crore assets of Srinagar drug smugglers