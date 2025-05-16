Crackdown On Pakistan: BSF, Punjab Cops Jointly Recover Suspected Drone On Tarn Taran Border

As the crackdown against Pakistan continues days after a border ceasefire, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in collaboration with Punjab police, seized one alleged Pakistani rogue drone on the Tarn Taran border. The Intelligence Wing of the force along with Punjab police seized 1 (one) DJI Mavic 3 classic drone around 3.30 PM on May 15, a press release said.

The release added that, based on information from the BSF intelligence wing, BSF troops with Punjab Police seized one (1) DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone at about 3:30 p.m. at a location adjacent to Khemkaran in district Tarn Taran.

According to the BSF, the drone is presumed to have fallen due to electronic countermeasures at the border.

Earlier on May 14, BSF had recovered a pistol, a drone, and a packet of suspected heroin in three separate incidents along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The recoveries were made based on reliable intelligence inputs from the BSF intelligence wing.

According to the BSF, the first recovery occurred at around 8:15 am near village Mahawa in the Amritsar district. Troops conducting a search operation recovered one pistol along with a magazine from a harvested field. The firearm was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with two illuminating strips also attached to it.

In another incident, a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered at around 11:20 AM from a harvested field near the village of Metla in the Gurdaspur district. The drone is suspected to have been used for cross-border smuggling.

The BSF said the reliable input of the BSF intelligence wing and swift action of the BSF troops successfully foiled the smuggling attempt of arms and narcotics through a drone from across the border.

(With ANI Inputs)