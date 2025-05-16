Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2901545https://zeenews.india.com/india/crackdown-on-pakistan-bsf-punjab-cops-jointly-recover-suspected-drone-on-tarn-taran-border-2901545.html
NewsIndia
BSF

Crackdown On Pakistan: BSF, Punjab Cops Jointly Recover Suspected Drone On Tarn Taran Border

The release added that, based on information from the BSF intelligence wing, BSF troops with Punjab Police seized one (1) DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone at about 3:30 p.m. at a location adjacent to Khemkaran in district Tarn Taran.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: May 16, 2025, 08:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Crackdown On Pakistan: BSF, Punjab Cops Jointly Recover Suspected Drone On Tarn Taran Border (Photo: ANI)

As the crackdown against Pakistan continues days after a border ceasefire, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in collaboration with Punjab police, seized one alleged Pakistani rogue drone on the Tarn Taran border. The Intelligence Wing of the force along with Punjab police seized 1 (one) DJI Mavic 3 classic drone around 3.30 PM on May 15, a press release said.

The release added that, based on information from the BSF intelligence wing, BSF troops with Punjab Police seized one (1) DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone at about 3:30 p.m. at a location adjacent to Khemkaran in district Tarn Taran.

According to the BSF, the drone is presumed to have fallen due to electronic countermeasures at the border.

Earlier on May 14, BSF had recovered a pistol, a drone, and a packet of suspected heroin in three separate incidents along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The recoveries were made based on reliable intelligence inputs from the BSF intelligence wing.

According to the BSF, the first recovery occurred at around 8:15 am near village Mahawa in the Amritsar district. Troops conducting a search operation recovered one pistol along with a magazine from a harvested field. The firearm was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with two illuminating strips also attached to it.

In another incident, a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered at around 11:20 AM from a harvested field near the village of Metla in the Gurdaspur district. The drone is suspected to have been used for cross-border smuggling.

The BSF said the reliable input of the BSF intelligence wing and swift action of the BSF troops successfully foiled the smuggling attempt of arms and narcotics through a drone from across the border.

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK