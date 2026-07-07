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Crackdown within the Environment Ministry: Bhupender Yadav’s top three aides removed

The three bureaucrats were removed on 'administrative grounds” with immediate effect.

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 08:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
Crackdown within the Environment Ministry: Bhupender Yadav’s top three aides removed
Image Credit: Center crackdown in Environment Ministry, removes three aides of Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav. (Image: IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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