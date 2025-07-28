Cracks In NDA? Stop The Nonsense, Says Chirag As Bihar Power Games Explode

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan on Monday debunked the rumours of and distance between him and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), ahead of Bihar elections. He clarified that the alliance is united in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Chirag Paswan said that being an ally of the NDA, it is his responsibility to ensure that if there are any issues, then they will be discussed and improved.

"Being an ally of the NDA, it is my responsibility that if there is any information about any issue in the government, we have to discuss and improve it...We are fighting the upcoming Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and after winning the elections, he will again take oath as the Chief Minister... The NDA is united in Bihar..." he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "Being an ally of the NDA alliance, it is my responsibility that if there is any information about any issue in the government, we have to discuss and improve it...We are fighting the upcoming Bihar assembly elections under the… pic.twitter.com/ymCwJ3rDpu — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

This comes days after Chirag Paswan launched a scathing attack against the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government in Bihar, expressing his disappointment over the "deteriorating" law and order situation.

Pappu Yadav's Claim

On Sunday, Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, claimed that Paswan and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor have allied. He suggested that Kishor should declare Paswan as the chief ministerial candidate.

"Chirag Paswan and Prashant Kishor have joined hands. Prashant Kishor should announce Chirag Paswan as the Chief Minister... Everyone knows that if they win even a few seats, it will cause trouble for the JDU and trouble for Nitish ji. If Chirag ji doesn't like it there, we will welcome him," Pappu Yadav said while speaking to reporters in Patna.

Chirag Paswan On Bihar's Law And Order

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan had said that he believes that these incidents are being carried out as a conspiracy to defame the government ahead of elections.

"But even then, the responsibility of controlling it lies with the administration. Either the administration is in collusion with it, or the administration has become completely useless, and now it is beyond their power to keep Bihar and Biharis safe," Paswan added.

"I feel ashamed that I am supporting such a government, under which crime has gotten out of control. I request the Bihar government to take action on this matter on time," he said.

The Union Minister was referring to a recent incident in Gaya where a retired health department official was shot by unidentified assailants. He said that repeated incidents of murder, loot, and rape show that the government has "completely bowed down" before criminals.

Bihar Elections 2025

A high-stakes battle is expected in Bihar, where the NDA, which includes JD(U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will face the Mahagathbandhan. The opposition alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Left parties. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is the current chairperson of the alliance.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

(with ANI inputs)