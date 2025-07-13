Cracks In Rs 500-Crore Rewa Airport Project; Boundary Wall Collapses After Heavy Rainfall

New Delhi: A portion of the boundary wall at the newly built Rewa Airport in Madhya Pradesh has collapsed following intense rainfall, sparking concerns over the construction quality and flood preparedness of one of the state’s flagship infrastructure projects.

According to media reports, the airport, built for Rs 500 crore and completed just months ago, saw a section of its perimeter crumble overnight as the ground beneath it gave way due to continuous downpours. Locals reported that this is not the first time the wall has failed; a similar incident occurred during last year’s monsoon, even before the facility became operational.

Envisioned as a transformative project for the Vindhya region, Rewa Airport was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. Built in a record time of 18 months, the airport stands on 323 acres of land acquired from five nearby villages.

As per the reports, equipped with a 2,300-meter-long runway, the airport currently operates two regional flights linking Rewa with Bhopal via Khajuraho and Jabalpur, using 19-seater aircraft. Authorities plan to expand services to accommodate 72-seater planes soon. The airport, which holds a DGCA license, was designed to serve the region’s aviation needs for the next 50 years.

The collapse stirred swift criticism on social media, with clips of the incident quickly going viral, reigniting concerns about substandard construction at the airport.

One of the users on X wrote, "Virtually inaugurated by PM Modi last year, Shockingly, the airport wall couldn’t withstand the first rain, raising concerns over construction quality."

Rewa Airport, Madhya Pradesh

• Constructed at a cost of ₹300 crores

• Virtually inaugurated by PM Modi last year



Shockingly, the airport wall couldn’t withstand the first rain, raising concerns over construction quality. #RewaAirport

pic.twitter.com/jRf44SBhRx — Narendra Singh (@Narendra24x7) July 12, 2025

However, even before scaling up, the project has hit a major roadblock, quite literally, as its foundational stability comes under scrutiny.

In the past 24 hours, Rewa district has witnessed a deluge, receiving nearly 8 inches of rain. The overflowing Bichhiya and Bihar rivers have flooded large areas of the city, inundating homes and businesses in at least four riverfront localities with 3–4 feet of water.

Among those affected is the residence of Gudh MLA Nagendra Singh. Speaking to the media, Singh said, “Rewa city has turned into a pond. Until we deepen the river and manage the floodplain properly, this issue will recur every monsoon.”