'Create An Equilibrium That Is Fair To Us': EAM Jaishankar On India-China Ties

Washington DC: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday emphasised the need to stabilise India's relationship with China by creating a balanced "equilibrium" that is fair to New Delhi's interests. During a fireside chat with Newsweek, Jaishankar outlined India's strategic approach to navigating its position in the Indo-Pacific amid growing tensions between the US and China.

He acknowledged the competitive edge in the US-China relationship and its implications for India, noting that both nations have strategic views and tactical approaches toward each other, and India assesses how its interests can be advanced in this landscape. The EAM noted that the relationship between the US and China has acquired a sharper competitive edge, and India is assessing how to advance its interests in this landscape.

"There are certain realities of the landscape. One of them is that the relationship between the US and China is not what it used to be. That is, it has acquired a much sharper competitive edge... There'll be an element of tactics to it. There's a larger strategic view that they have of each other that we would look, quite honestly, to see in what way our interests are furthered in this landscape," he stated.

Jaishankar highlighted the need to create an equilibrium in the India-China relationship that is fair to India, while also working on convergences with the United States to maximise benefits. "In many ways we have very strong convergences with the United States. At the same time, we are China's largest neighbour... We want stable relations with China. They're a very large trade partner as well, a very imbalanced trade, but still a very large trade account. For how to steady the China relationship, create an equilibrium that is fair to us. At the same time, how do you work the convergences with the United States and get the most out of it that's frankly the way we would approach it," Jaishankar added.

The India-China relationship is expected to have reached normalcy after both countries had reached an agreement in October last year on patrolling arrangements in the Depsang Plains and Demchok, two friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The understanding was reached after earlier disengagement in other friction points in eastern Ladakh following meetings at diplomatic and military levels.

Turning to India's role in the Indo-Pacific, Jaishankar elaborated the significance of the QUAD alliance, a strategic partnership comprising India, the US, Japan, and Australia, in fostering stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region--noting that the first international meeting of the Trump 2.0 administration was a Quad meeting, underscoring its importance.

Jaishankar outlined the Quad's objectives, declaring the Quad as an equal partnership among four nations positioned at the "four corners of the Indo-Pacific", working collaboratively to foster stability and prosperity in region and that the grouping had worked on several issues unrelated to the group's primary concern over China's dominance in the region.

"The quad is a very interesting mechanism, partly because it was an international commitment which resurfaced during President Trump's first administration... It was a new commitment made by the United States under President Trump. There's been a lot of progress since 2017 when it was restarted and again, it was interesting that the first international meeting of the Trump 2.0 administration started with a quad meeting," the EAM noted.

He outlined the QUAD's objectives, including maritime safety and security, connectivity, technology, pandemic preparedness, and education, with a focus on creating a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. "There are a lot of issues that we need to discuss in the Indo-Pacific. Issues about maritime safety and security, issues about connectivity, issues of technology, issues of pandemic preparedness, and issues of education. You have four countries in a way - four corners of the Indo-Pacific - who have decided that they have a shared interest in creating a stable more prosperous Indo Pacific and are willing to work on a very practical basis. It's a kind of equal arrangement where everybody pays their fair share as you go along," he added.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership among Australia, India, Japan, and the US, committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region that is inclusive and resilient. The Quad's origins date back to the collaboration in response to the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.