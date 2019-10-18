close

India

Create peace, not war: Indian kids' message to Pakistan in heartwarming video

"India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" says one of them while the other believes that the "whole world is one family." Watch the video to know more.

Create peace, not war: Indian kids&#039; message to Pakistan in heartwarming video

New Delhi: In a heartwarming video, a group of children from India have sent out a lovely message to the people of Pakistan, highlighting the facts that the world needs peace and wars would create issues across the globe.

"Bharat ke bachchon ka Pakistani doston ke liye sandesh," reads the caption of the video, which features the children from different walks of life. Each of them have a message to convey to Pakistan.

"India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" says one of them while the other believes that the "whole world is one family."

Another child highlights India's journey to Mars and Moon and other points out that the CEO's of top companies like Google and Microsoft are Indians. 

Watch the video here:

"Jab tumhare yahan Peshawar mein aatankiyon ne bachchon ko maar diya tha, toh meri maa bhi roi thi," a child says in the video and another says that Pakistanis should ask the people poisoning their minds to invest in their education rather than doing things that disturb peace. 

There have been tensions between India and Pakistan since the Pulwama attacks in February 2019. Friction between the two countries increased after the Central government abrogated Article 370. Pakistan has been crying foul on the move though India has maintained that Kashmir is its internal matter.

