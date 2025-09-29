Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966116https://zeenews.india.com/india/cricket-chhodo-baseball-shuru-kar-lo-ranveer-shorey-mocks-pakistan-by-sharing-image-of-trump-and-shehbaz-as-beggars-2966116.html
NewsIndia
ASIA CUP 2025 FINAL

'Cricket Chhodo, Baseball Shuru Kar Lo': Ranveer Shorey Mocks Pakistan By Sharing Image Of Trump And Shehbaz As Beggars

After India’s win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, actor Ranveer Shorey joined the celebrations by sharing a funny AI-generated image featuring Donald Trump, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, and the Pakistan Army chief.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Cricket Chhodo, Baseball Shuru Kar Lo': Ranveer Shorey Mocks Pakistan By Sharing Image Of Trump And Shehbaz As BeggarsRanveer Shorey shared an AI-generated image to mock Pakistan’s loss (Image: X/@RanvirShorey)

India’s thrilling win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final has made cricket fans overwhelmed. Along with the celebrations, social media is full of memes and jokes. Actor Ranveer Shorey also joined the celebration by sharing a AI-generated image to mock Pakistan’s loss.

The India vs Pakistan final match took place in Dubai on Sunday, where India chased 147 runs and bagged the Asia cup trophy. The victory led to celebrations all across India and among Indians living abroad.

To add to the excitement, Ranveer Shorey posted an edited image of a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. In the edited version, Sharif and Munir were shown in torn clothes and looking weak. With the image, Shorey wrote, “Cricket chhodo, ab baseball hee shuru kar lo” (Quit cricket, start playing baseball instead).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Silences Pakistan Reporter with Witty Remark After Asia Cup 2025 Final, 'Gussa Ho Rahe Ho Aap...')

Online Reactions

The post on the platform X, quickly became viral, with many people calling it funny. Cricket fans called it a perfect joke on Pakistan’s defeat in the big final. 

Commenting on Shorey’s caption, a user wrote, “They can’t even play baseball. They specialise in only one thing which the entire world is aware of.”

Others said that such light-hearted jokes are a natural part of the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

The viral post continues to spread online, with users sharing their reactions on US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s defeat in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh