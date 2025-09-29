'Cricket Chhodo, Baseball Shuru Kar Lo': Ranveer Shorey Mocks Pakistan By Sharing Image Of Trump And Shehbaz As Beggars

India’s thrilling win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final has made cricket fans overwhelmed. Along with the celebrations, social media is full of memes and jokes. Actor Ranveer Shorey also joined the celebration by sharing a AI-generated image to mock Pakistan’s loss.

The India vs Pakistan final match took place in Dubai on Sunday, where India chased 147 runs and bagged the Asia cup trophy. The victory led to celebrations all across India and among Indians living abroad.

To add to the excitement, Ranveer Shorey posted an edited image of a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. In the edited version, Sharif and Munir were shown in torn clothes and looking weak. With the image, Shorey wrote, “Cricket chhodo, ab baseball hee shuru kar lo” (Quit cricket, start playing baseball instead).

Online Reactions

The post on the platform X, quickly became viral, with many people calling it funny. Cricket fans called it a perfect joke on Pakistan’s defeat in the big final.

Commenting on Shorey’s caption, a user wrote, “They can’t even play baseball. They specialise in only one thing which the entire world is aware of.”

Others said that such light-hearted jokes are a natural part of the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

The viral post continues to spread online, with users sharing their reactions on US President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s defeat in the Asia Cup 2025 final.