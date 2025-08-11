Advertisement
‘Crime and Scum Will Disappear’: Trump Vows To ‘Liberate’ Washington

President Donald Trump pledged to “liberate” Washington, D.C. from crime and disorder, claiming the border is fully secure with “zero illegals” in three months, and vowing swift action to restore safety.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 09:51 PM IST|Source: ANI
US President Donald Trump on Monday took a strong stance against “crime, savagery, filth, and scum,” vowing to “liberate” Washington, D.C. He exaggerated the illegal immigration issue in the US, claiming, “I quickly fixed the border.”

In his post, Trump promised that the days of “ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people” in the city were “over,” pledging swift action to restore safety and order. He also claimed credit for what he said was a secure southern border, boasting of “zero illegals in the last three months.”

"Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN! The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter," President Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

 

