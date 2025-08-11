‘Crime and Scum Will Disappear’: Trump Vows To ‘Liberate’ Washington

US President Donald Trump on Monday took a strong stance against “crime, savagery, filth, and scum,” vowing to “liberate” Washington, D.C. He exaggerated the illegal immigration issue in the US, claiming, “I quickly fixed the border.”

"Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN! The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter," President Trump said in a post on Truth Social.