Criminal Threatens To Jump From Fifth Floor During Police Raid In Gujarat

A dramatic scene unfolded in Gujarat's Ahmedabad when a man wanted in multiple criminal cases threatened to jump from his fifth-floor flat as police closed in.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek, alias Sanjaysinh Tomar or Shooter, who is wanted in multiple cases involving assault, rioting, and illegal arms possession. Police, who had been after him for a long time, conducted a raid at his flat following a tip-off on June 7, NDTV reported.

However, when a police team reached the accused's house, he allegedly locked the door from inside and climbed onto the ledge of his kitchen balcony. When the police team broke down the door, he started live-streaming on social media and threatened to jump off the building.

The police team present inside the building also started recording while trying to convince Abhishek to come down.

"I know what's in store for me," Abhishek told a police officer.

"Nothing bad will happen," the officer reassured him.

"You've recorded a video, haven't you? What can we do? Don't we care about our uniforms?" the officer questioned.

Despite this, Abhishek insisted, "It will be very bad for me."

He also claimed that an officer had threatened to "rip out his nails."

"I might as well die," he declared.

After roughly three hours, the police detained him using "appropriate" force.