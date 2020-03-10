Crisis deepens for Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath as rebel Congress MLAs plan to resign

It seems that Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh will fail to survive for long as around 20 rebel Congress MLA from state, who are believed to be loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, are planning to resign from Assembly on Tuesday (March 10). Sources told Zee Media that the rebel MLAs, who are currently in Bengaluru, are planning to resign on Tuesday.

The fresh political crisis in Madhya Pradesh started on Monday (March 9) evening after around 20 MLAs, including ministers, supporting Scindia went incommunicado.

The chief minister swung into action immediately after it was confirmed that around 16 MLAs, including some ministers, who are seen as Scindia loyalists have left for Bengaluru and are not in touch with Congress leaders. Kamal Nath called an emergency meeting of senior leaders at his residence on Monday ninth and after the meeting all ministers of his cabinet submitted their resignations. The ministers also expressed faith in CM Kamal Nath and requested him to restructure the Cabinet.

Sources told Zee Media that Scindia is also planning to quit the Congress and BJP as he has been offered a Rajya Sabha seat and a cabinet berth in the Modi government at the Centre by the BJP. In return, Scindia will have to help the BJP return to power in Madhya Pradesh. Although Jyotiraditya was present in Delhi on Monday, there was no news about his appointment with Congress party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday (March 9) said that the political crisis in the state is due to internal tussle of Congress and he would prefer not to comment on it. Chouhan asserted that the BJP is not interested in toppling CM Kamal Nath government but said that the government will fall on its own due to the ongoing tussle between Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh.