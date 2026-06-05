Crocodile tears over Malviya Nagar fire? Delhi Fire Service is heavily under-staffed, under-resourced – here’s full list of vacancies

New Delhi: A fire that broke out in a multi-storey building housing guest accommodation and a restaurant in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Wednesday (June 3) morning left 21 people dead and several others injured, with many of the victims and survivors being foreign nationals.

Locals involved in rescue efforts during the incident alleged that the fire brigade team reached the spot after a delay of around 45 minutes. While the fire was eventually contained, the incident exposed a lack of staff and resources within the Delhi Fire Service.

According to official data, Delhi’s fire service is heavily under-staffed. The city needs around 108 fire stations to meet its requirements. At present, only 71 fire stations are operational across the capital.

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This shortage has been a concern for the department for a long time. The city is expanding in both population and built-up areas, but fire stations have not kept pace. With fewer stations than required, response coverage gets stretched, especially during summers or when more than one fire breaks out.

Staff shortage across posts runs deep

The manpower situation within the department is also tight. At present, the Delhi Fire Service is dealing with large-scale vacancies across several categories of staff.

Out of 90 sanctioned posts of fire station officers, 72 seats are vacant. This means almost 80% of these posts are vacant. These officers handle day-to-day operations at fire stations and also help coordinate emergency response when calls come in.

For 71 fire stations, the total manpower requirement is about 9,123 personnel for smooth functioning. At present, the actual strength is around 2,500 staff members. So, there is a large difference between requirement and availability.

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The shortage is not limited to a single category. In the rank of sub-fire officer, out of 172 sanctioned posts, 61 posts are vacant. Of 422 posts of firemen, 246 positions have not been filled.

Drivers, who are needed to operate fire engines and response vehicles, are also few in number. Of their 185 sanctioned posts, 115 are vacant.

In another category of firemen and fire operators, there are 2,367 sanctioned posts. Recruitment for 552 of these posts is still pending.

What happened in Malviya Nagar did not end with the fire being put out. It laid bare how the Delhi Fire Service is functioning on limited staff and stretched resources. As the city expands at a fast pace, fire stations and manpower have not kept up with the demand. Until this basic mismatch is fixed, such incidents will keep happening and common people will keep losing their precious lives.