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  • /Crossing a raging river with baby: Hero teacher's terrifying trek goes viral – watch

Crossing a raging river with baby: Hero teacher's terrifying trek goes viral – watch

Karmila Toppo has been posted at the school since 2014 and makes the journey with her nine-month-old daughter when conditions allow. Balrampur Collector Chandan Sanjay Tripathi said she learned about the teacher's journey through media reports and praised her commitment to her students.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 06:19 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 06:19 AM IST
Crossing a raging river with baby: Hero teacher's terrifying trek goes viral – watch

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Crossing a raging river with baby: Hero teacher's terrifying trek goes viral – watch
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