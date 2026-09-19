Balrampur: Every morning during the monsoon, Chhattisgarh teachers Sandhya Haldar and Karmila Toppo take a difficult route to reach a school in Dhaurpur hamlet of Wadrafnagar block. The village gets cut off after heavy rain, leaving the teachers with a three-kilometre walk over rocky and hilly ground followed by a river crossing.
Toppo makes the journey with her nine-month-old daughter in her arms. The water can rise from waist to stomach level during the rainy season. Their scooters can take them only as far as Marna, after which the rest of the journey has to be made on foot.
“We park our scooters at Marna, and the route is entirely hilly. We walk 3 kilometers, cross the river and then reach the school,” Haldar told ANI.
The river crossing depends on the water level. She said the teachers can cross when the water is lower, while a rise in the water forces them to stop at the river.
“On days when the water level is low, we manage to make it across; but when the water is very high, we have to turn back right from the river,” she said.
Dhaurpur lies beyond the meeting point of the Moran and Iriya rivers. During the monsoon, the route becomes difficult to access and the teachers have to walk through the hilly stretch before reaching the water.
Toppo has been posted at the school since 2014. She said teachers are advised not to attempt the river crossing when the water level is high.
“It happens like this every year during the rainy season. We are advised against it, told not to go if the water level is high,” she said.
The teachers say the children at the school are young and their absence affects their classes. Haldar said the children are happy when the teachers arrive.
#WATCH | Balrampur, Chhattisgarh: The dedication of two female teachers posted at a primary school in Dhaurpur hamlet (Wadrafnagar block) is being praised after it emerged that they cross a river daily to teach children.— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026
The village becomes accessible during monsoons only by… pic.twitter.com/2YbrkRfXL5
“The children are so small. We worry a great deal about them, feeling bad that we can't reach them or provide them with an education. The children get so happy when they see us,” she said.
Residents of the hamlet face severe access problems during the rainy season. Recent reports from Balrampur have also recorded disruption caused by heavy rainfall, including a district-wide closure of educational institutions on September 2 after water levels rose and movement was affected in several areas.
Balrampur Collector Chandan Sanjay Tripathi said she learned about Toppo's daily journey through media reports.
“I learned through ANI about a teacher in our district who, carrying her young child, crosses a river and walks 3 kilometres, even during the rainy season, to reach her school,” she said.
She praised her commitment to her students and said teachers who continue their work in such conditions deserve respect.
“Through her (Tapoo) immense sincerity and hard work, she has set a truly praiseworthy example for other teachers in the district. I deeply respect educators who are so dedicated to their duties; such teachers are rare indeed. Honouring a teacher like her is a matter of pride and honour for the entire district,” Tripathi said.
The episode comes against the backdrop of the difficult terrain in Balrampur district, where large areas are hilly and forested. The district administration's own profile describes the region as having extensive hilly and forested terrain.
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